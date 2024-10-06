Texans stifle Josh Allen, stun Bills with walkoff FG in showdown of AFC contenders

Buffalo Bills v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills scrambles during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins to injury then blew a 20-3 third-quarter lead on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

No matter. After the Bills tied the game a 20-20 late in the fourth quarter, the Texans rallied for a game-winning walk-off field goal 23-20in the showdown of AFC Super Bowl hopefuls. With the game tied at 20-20, Buffalo had a chance to run out the clock and force overtime. But they ran off just 16 seconds on their final possession and punted from their end zone to give the Texans a short field with seven seconds left in regulation.

The Texans took advantage with a 59-yard Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal as time expired.

With the win, Houston improved to 4-1 to maintain control of the AFC South.

A second straight loss dropped the Bills to 3-2 following a scorching 3-0 start. Buffalo's offense failed to find the end zone in the first half and struggled for a second straight game.