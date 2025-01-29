Temple University student dead after falling from light pole during Eagles celebration

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 26: People celebrate following the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship win in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on January 26, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders to advance to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Thomas Hengge/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Tyler Sabapathy, an 18-year-old Temple University freshman, is dead after he fell from a light pole on the streets of Philadelphia following the Eagles' NFC championship win on Sunday.

"It is with deep sadness that we write to share news of the death of first-year student Tyler Sabapathy," <a data-i13n="cpos:3;pos:1" href="https://news.temple.edu/announcements/2025-01-28/tragic-news-share">read a statement</a> from Temple president John Fry and vice president for student affairs Jodi Bailey on Tuesday. "Tyler sustained critical injuries and ultimately passed away this afternoon.

"The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic. There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler's family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him."

Sabapthy, a Toronto native, was studying exercise and sports science and was an accomplished gymnast.

"As a member of the university's club gymnastics team, Tyler displayed exceptional self-discipline and work ethic, spending countless hours a week training and honing his craft," said school officials. "He was loved by his teammates, friends and coaches here in Philadelphia."

Following the Eagles' win over the Commanders to advance to Super Bowl LIX, thousands of fans flooded the streets to celebrate. Sabapathy can be seen on video holding onto a light pole before slipping and falling on his back, hitting his head on the sidewalk. After being taken to a local hospital with a brain injury, he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker warned fans prior to the game not to climb poles around the city following the game saying, "You don't want to be in a celebratory moment, you know, have a tragedy occur."

An internal briefing was reportedly held on Tuesday by Philadelphia police to review what happened on Sunday and prepare for possible celebrations following the conclusion of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.