Teams that will shape the Draft: Chicago, Washington, New England hold keys to QBs

To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.

While it's assumed at this point Caleb Williams is headed to Chicago, the two breakdown what makes Williams a spectacular prospect and what his fit looks like with Bears new OC Shane Waldron. The two also debate what the Bears should do with the No. 9 pick and why a prospect like Brock Bowers could be a fun idea with that pick.

The two then discuss the state of the Washington Commanders and why it could be a mistake to pass on Drake Maye with the No. 2 pick. While Harmon is skeptical of the recent news Washington could take JJ McCarthy he is sold Washington will take a QB with the pick. Klassen and Harmon breakdown the type of QB and fit Jayden Daniels would be for the Commanders offense.

To end the show the two discuss what the New England Patriots should do with the No. 3 pick. Klassen thinks they shouldn't hesitate to draft Maye if he falls to them but would want them to trade back if Williams and Maye are off the board. Harmon and Klassen also identify which teams are in the best position to jump up to No. 3 if the Patriots want to move out.

2:00 - Teams that shape the draft series: Top 3 teams

4:15 - Chicago Bears at No. 1: Draft Caleb Williams and build around him?

8:15 - Derrik Klassen breaks down what makes Caleb Williams an awesome QB prospect

17:45 - Examining Shane Waldron's fit with Caleb Williams as Bears OC

21:50 - What should Bears do with No. 9 pick? Edge, WR... or Brock Bowers??

31:30 - Washington Commanders at No. 2: Likely won't be Drake Maye.... but should it be?

33:15 - Derrik Klassen breaks down why people are concerned about Drake Maye (and shouldn't be)

37:20 - Addressing the JJ McCarthy smoke around the Commanders + Jayden Daniels fit in Washington

49:15 - Beyond pick No. 2... what are the biggest needs for Washington?

50:20 - New England at No. 3: Trade pick or take Maye if he falls?

1:01:20 - Who is most likely team to trade for No. 3 pick: Minny, LV and who?

