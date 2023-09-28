Taylor Swift reportedly set to attend Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday night amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift reacts during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumors aren’t going away.

Swift is planning to attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, according to Front Office Sports’ Mike McCarthy. It will mark the second straight week that Swift has attended a Chiefs game amid rumors that she and the tight end are dating.

BREAKING: Taylor Swift is expected to attend the @Chiefs at @nyjets game in person to support Travis Kelce, sources tell @FOS.



Her appearance could create huge TV ratings for NBC Sports' "Sunday Night Football." https://t.co/GvJbzIgIyq — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) September 27, 2023

The pop superstar and Kelce have been linked for weeks now, and Swift stunned sports fans and Swifties alike last weekend when she showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs' blowout win over the Chicago Bears with Kelce's mom, Donna. The cameras were on her constantly, and Swift launched a massive celebration when Kelce scored.

The two were spotted walking out of the stadium together before driving off in a convertible, too. The love story — which the two still haven’t confirmed — has absolutely dominated the football world.

"I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career," New England Patriots coach and noted Swift fan Bill Belichick said. "This would be the biggest."

Swift's presence at the game caused Kelce's jersey sales to spike almost 400% since Sunday, too, and the game was the most-watched on Fox last weekend with about 24 million viewers. The game was a complete blowout, the Chiefs held a 34-0 lead at halftime, which makes that viewership mark that much more impressive.

Kelce opened up, sort of, about his relationship with Swift in a podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, on Wednesday.

"What's real is that it is my personal life," Travis said. "I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and and having fun on other guys shows like The [Pat] McAfee and any other show I go on from here on out.

"I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying 'alright now' will have to be kind of where I keep it."

Until Kelce and Swift decide to tell the world what's going on, this is likely the most confirmation that we're going to get about their relationship.

While that may not be clear, one thing is. Swift's hold on the NFL world isn't going anywhere anytime soon, especially if she makes the trip to New Jersey on Sunday night.