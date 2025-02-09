Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl: How to watch her support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Happy Second Annual Taylor-Swift-at-the-Super-Bowl-Sunday to all who celebrate! In case you've somehow missed it, the "Cruel Summer" singer, Grammy-winning pop icon and record breaker for the highest-grossing music tour ever just so happens to also be the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is playing in his third consecutive Super Bowl this weekend. The Chiefs have the potential to make history by becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row, but they'll have to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles to do so. Swift will be seated in a box suite with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, and more of their loved ones to cheer him on this Sunday.

At the 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor sat with her friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone. If this year's seating arrangements are as star-studded as last year's, then we'll likely be seeing lots of Taylor on TV at the Super Bowl this weekend. Are you ready for it?

Need to know how to watch the Super Bowl today? You're NOT on your own, kid! Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl, including kickoff time, where to stream the Super Bowl for free and more.

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo and more

Super Bowl kickoff time

The game will kick off around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT — though for Swifties, the game basically begins whenever Taylor arrives at the stadium. (You can check back here for updates when she does).

What channel is the 2025 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 59 will air on FOX this year, and stream live for free on Tubi.

How to stream Super Bowl 2025

How to watch the Super Bowl for free

If you don't get live FOX and don't want to pay to watch the Super Bowl, you can still stream it live for free on Tubi.

What time does pregame coverage start for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl pregame coverage will start airing on FOX at 11 a.m. ET, but ESPN will have pregame coverage starting as early as 10 a.m. ET and NFL Network will kick off bright and early at 9 a.m. ET.

How long is the Super Bowl?

The average run-time for the Super Bowl is about three-and-a-half hours — including the halftime show.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Kendrick Lamar — a former collaborator of Taylor's! The rapper who was featured in Swift's song "Bad Blood" is fresh off some major wins at the 2025 Grammys, where Taylor was seen cheering him on from the audience. SZA will join Lamar on stage for the halftime show.

Who else is singing at the 2025 Super Bowl?

Before the game begins, Jon Batiste will be performing the National Anthem, Trombone Shorty and singer Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful," and Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2025 Super Bowl?

While Taylor has worked with Kendrick Lamar in the past, there's no indication that the pop star will pop up on stage during his halftime show performance. But the fans can dream, can't they?

When asked about Taylor potentially playing the Super Bowl halftime show, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had this to say:

"As long as Trav is playing and we are in the Super Bowl, that's going to be hard for her to do the halftime show," Mahomes told the press on Feb. 3. "Hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl."

What is Taylor Swift wearing at the Super Bowl?

We still don't know what Taylor is wearing this Super Bowl Sunday, but Travis has arrived at the stadium rocking a flashy 1970s-style.

"Tay's always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest," Kelce said to the press regarding of Swift's gameday looks this season. Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Yahoo Entertainment recapped Taylor's best stadium looks this year.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2025?

In a recent press conference, Kelce was asked about potential proposal plans after the Chiefs face the Eagles this Sunday. While he initially dodged the question, when pressed, the 35-year-old tight end responded "Wouldn't you like to know?"

But that's not all Kelce had to say regarding his girlfriend. "I better hold up my end of the bargain, right?" he explained matching Taylor's energy. "She's up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure."

Despite Kelce evading the question, you can place your bets on whether you think a proposal is in Swift's future, alongside the Lombardi Trophy...

More ways to watch the 2025 Super Bowl: