Takes we need to get off our chest, Nate's 2025 preseason big board | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald come to you live from Yahoo Studios in Los Angeles to finally get some takes off their chest. The duo start with some more preseason takeaways they forgot to mention last episode and debating over Tom Brady's quarterback rankings before getting into their takes. Nate and Charles cover broadcaster salaries, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Jets offense, Jameis Winston and the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings' playoff hopes. The two finish things off by diving deep on Nate's 2025 preseason big board, where he gives his top 40 draft-eligible players in college football to watch this season.

(2:30) More of Nate's preseason standouts

(8:05) Tom Brady's top four QBs: agree or disagree?

(12:10) Broadcasters don't matter as much as networks think they do

(16:00) Is Joe Burrow cooked?

(20:10) Cowboys could make the Super Bowl or miss the playoffs

(24:45) Jets offense could be top five

(29:35) Jameis Winston will be the Browns starter by the end of the season

(32:20) Vikings can/will make the playoffs this season

(36:40) Nate's preseason 2025 big board

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts