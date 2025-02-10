Super Bowl recap: Eagles deny Chiefs three-peat emphatically + End of Kelce era? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

While the Super Bowl itself was pretty one-side, we promise our Super Bowl recap show will be anything but. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to recap a blowout in the bayou as the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the two-time defending champs. Harmon and Behrens breakdown every angle from the big game and look at what's next for each franchise.

The two start the pod by breaking down how the Eagles defense was able to dominate the Chiefs offense and make Patrick Mahomes miserable all night. The two also look at where the Kansas City Chiefs go from here and if it's time to move on from their legendary TE Travis Kelce. Harmon and Behrens end the show by discussing what this title means for Jalen Hurts' legacy and why the Eagles are primed to go back-to-back next season:

(2:00) - Super Bowl recap: How the Eagles were able to dominate the Chiefs so thoroughly

(28:55) - What's next for Kansas City after an embarrassing loss

(33:15) - End of Travis Kelce era? What changes does Kansas City need to make this offseason?

(43:45) - What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles after dominant Super Bowl victory

(48:45) - What is Jalen Hurts' legacy after winning his first Super Bowl?

