Super Bowl LIX: Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, Lady Gaga take part in tribute to New Orleans after terrorist attack

A month before Super Bowl LIX, its host city of New Orleans was rocked by a terror attacked that killed 15, injured dozens of others and left both community and country reeling on New Year's Day.

As the time of the game neared, Fox Sports' Tom Brady led a tribute to the city that also featured Michael Strahan, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, former Saints coach Sean Payton and Terry Bradshaw on the iconic Bourbon Street.

Alongside first responders and military personnel, the group all centered around Lady Gaga singing "Hold My Hand."

In addition to several "NOLA Strong" T-shirts, Brady was wearing a Los Angeles Fire Department shirt while Strahan acknowledged a number of other tragedies over the past month:

"As we get ready for sports' biggest day, we gather together with heavy hearts for our family and friends from North Carolina to Los Angeles, from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia, whose last few months have left us relying on each other in ways we never imagined."

North Carolina was ravaged by Hurricane Helene in September, wildfires destroyed multiple neighborhoods in Los Angeles in January, 67 people died in a plane crash at Washington's Reagan National Airport and seven more people died when a smaller plane crashed in Philadelphia.

The group was seen recording the segment last week.