Super Bowl LIX: How to watch Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance tonight

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

We're only one month into 2025, but the year belongs to Kendrick Lamar. The rapper took home five Grammy Awards for his song "Not Like Us" last Sunday, and he'll be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show tonight at Super Bowl LIX. Lamar will be joined onstage by SZA during the halftime show, a warmup for their upcoming tour together.

While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, it is expected that Lamar's halftime show will air sometime after 8 p.m., barring any major game delays.

Super Bowl LIX will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, Feb. 9. You can watch the game and the halftime show on FOX. The broadcast will also stream live for free on Tubi, too. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

How to watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 59 halftime show:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo, Fox Sports app and more

When is Super Bowl LIX?

The 2025 Super Bowl is on Sunday, Feb. 9.

What time does Super Bowl 59 start?

Super Bowl 59 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The halftime show will likely begin between after 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the 2025 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 59 will air on FOX.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show with special guest SZA. The pair will also be going on tour starting in April.

Who else is performing at the Super Bowl?

The halftime show will not be the only musical performance of the night. Before the game begins, Jon Batiste will be performing the National Anthem, Trombone Shorty and singer Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful," and Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show without cable:

More ways to watch the 2025 Super Bowl: