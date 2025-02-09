Super Bowl LIX: Fox Sports debuts new scorebug, to universally negative reaction

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: The Fox and Super Bowl LIX logos are displayed before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Super Bowl is often used by networks to debut their new scorebug, the box at the bottom of broadcasts displaying the score and other information, for the next year.

Fox Sports did so for Super Bowl LIX and the result was... probably not what the network wanted. While many scorebugs take some getting used to, many found the new one on Fox to be large, distracting and overly minimalist.

Simply put, it looked like the kind of graphics you see on local broadcasts for high school games.

Barring an about-face, and it's entirely possible Fox takes some feedback from Sunday, that scorebug will be awaiting every game the network gets in the regular season.

Judging by the reaction seen on social media as soon as the scorebug made its first appearance in the first quarter, Fox is going to want to make some changes:

