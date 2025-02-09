Super Bowl LIX: Fox Sports debuts new scorebug, to universally negative reaction

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: The Fox and Super Bowl LIX logos are displayed before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is often used by networks to debut their new scorebug, the box at the bottom of broadcasts displaying the score and other information, for the next year.

Fox Sports did so for Super Bowl LIX and the result was... probably not what the network wanted. While many scorebugs take some getting used to, many found the new one on Fox to be large, distracting and overly minimalist.

Simply put, it looked like the kind of graphics you see on local broadcasts for high school games.

The debut of our new score bug pic.twitter.com/XqTlS6MiXN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Barring an about-face, and it's entirely possible Fox takes some feedback from Sunday, that scorebug will be awaiting every game the network gets in the regular season.

Judging by the reaction seen on social media as soon as the scorebug made its first appearance in the first quarter, Fox is going to want to make some changes:

WHAT IS THIS SCOREBUG — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 9, 2025

I THINK THE SCORE BUG IS A LITTLE BIG — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 9, 2025

All-time atrocious score bug — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 9, 2025

This score bug looks like a ninth grader made it after opening up Photoshop for the first time — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) February 9, 2025

This scorebug sucks. What is that? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 9, 2025

This scorebug is ruining me. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) February 9, 2025

This scorebug… no thanks… — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) February 9, 2025

At that size, I think it becomes less of a scorebug and more of a scorebird — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) February 9, 2025

Scorebug is an abomination. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 9, 2025

F-. F--, in fact. Worst scorebug I've seen in my life. Someone should lose a job for this. https://t.co/QfecuwJD79 — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 9, 2025

This is so comically bad that it's distracting from the game itself. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 9, 2025