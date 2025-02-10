Super Bowl: Jahan Dotson looked like he had 1st TD, but a Tush Push gets it for Jalen Hurts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Jahan Dotson almost had the first touchdown of Super Bowl LIX. Instead, it became Tush Push time for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dotson beat Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson clean off the line and Jalen Hurts hit him on a pretty pass that looked like a 28-yard touchdown. But after a replay review, it was ruled a 27-yard gain, putting the ball at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line.

Everyone at home knew what that meant. It was time for the Eagles to sneak it a yard.

At BetMGM, Dotson was 66-to-1 to score the first touchdown. Those bettors had to feel sick as Hurts got the touchdown. Hurts had the second-shortest odds to score first, at +650.

Hurts scoring on a Tush Push wasn’t exactly surprising once the ball was spotted at the 1-yard line. The Eagles are almost automatic on that play, and they shoved Hurts over the goal line for the score.

First touchdown bettors had to wait a bit. The Eagles punted at the end of their first possession after a very questionable offensive pass interference call on A.J. Brown wiped out a 32-yard reception on fourth-and-2. The Chiefs had to punt at the end of their first possession as well.

The Eagles got deep into Chiefs territory on their second possession, helped by an unnecessary roughing call against Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie on a third-down incompletion. Later in the drive Dotson looked like he was the unlikely first touchdown scorer, but when he was short, Hurts got the glory instead.