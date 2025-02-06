Super Bowl Hall of Guys: Malcolm Butler, Larry Brown headline debut class

Every year when the Super Bowl rolls around, the same figures — Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes — get all the same acclaim. Sure, they deserve it; they're stars for a reason, after all.

But what about the regular guys, the everyday NFL dudes who just happened to have the greatest game of their lives in the biggest game of their lives? Don’t they deserve love too? We think so, and we’re prepared to build an entire (virtual) hall of fame to recognize their magnificent, if fleeting, achievements.

Presenting the inaugural class of the Yahoo Sports Super Bowl Hall of Guys:

Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots, Super Bowl XLIX

Butler is the epitome of a Super Bowl Guy — he leaped from obscurity to immortality in one Super Bowl-clinching play. You know the play: with 20 seconds remaining in the game and the Patriots clinging to a 28-24 lead, the Seahawks lined up on the New England 1-yard line. Russell Wilson took the snap and fired a pass in the direction of Ricardo Lockette, only for Butler to jump in front of the pass and snare the Super Bowl-clinching interception — the first INT of Butler’s career. He guessed correctly where the ball would go after observing the Seahawks’ formation, gambled, and snared both the pass and immortality. He’s a unanimous first-ballot choice for the inaugural Hall of Guys, and well-deserved.

Larry Brown, Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl XXX

The exploits of Butler and others are notable because they secured titles; the full game of Larry Brown might be even more improbable and remarkable. Brown, a 12th-round (yes, really) pick of the Cowboys, outshone Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and the rest of Dallas’ stars in the Cowboys’ still-most-recent Super Bowl victory over Pittsburgh in 1996. Playing with a heavy heart following the death of his infant son, Brown, who had also picked off Brett Favre late in the NFC championship game, returned two Neil O’Donnell-thrown interceptions to the red zone. The Cowboys turned both interceptions into crucial touchdowns in Dallas’ 27-17 victory.

David Tyree, New York Giants, Super Bowl XLII

When you pull off a play that gets its own name, you’re without doubt a Super Bowl Guy. For the rest of his days, and for generations beyond, Tyree will be associated with the Helmet Catch, a play where — as the name implies — he caught the ball with his helmet. With 1:15 remaining in the game and the Giants down 14-10 to the at-that-point-perfect New England Patriots, Eli Manning took the snap at his own 44-yard line. Manning eluded a swarming rush and hurled a pass in Tyree’s direction. Tyree leaped, held the ball against his helmet as he fell, and completed the catch for a 32-yard reception. Twenty-four seconds later, the Giants scored a go-ahead touchdown that held up for the final 35 seconds. Tyree would never catch another pass in an NFL game, but then again, what could ever top the Helmet Catch?

Mike Jones, St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV

The reverse of the Malcolm Butler situation, a case where a defender made the play of the game. Jones was the linebacker tasked with bringing down Tennessee’s Kevin Dyson just a yard from the goal line in the final play of the Super Bowl. With the Rams leading 23-16 and the Titans lined up on St. Louis’ 10-yard line, Dyson broke free and caught a pass from Steve McNair about 4 yards short of the end zone. Jones broke off his coverage and wrapped up Dyson, bringing him to the ground just a few feet from glory and a potential Super Bowl-tying — or even -winning — touchdown.

Max McGee, Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl I

McGee etched his name into Super Bowl Guy lore by scoring the first touchdown in Super Bowl history while hung over. After a season in which he’d caught only four passes for 91 total yards, McGee decided to enjoy himself during Super Bowl weekend. He tore up the town, expecting to see no game action, but was pressed into service when the Packers’ starting receiver separated his shoulder early in the game. McGee had to borrow a teammate’s helmet because he’d left his in the locker room, then promptly caught a one-handed pass that he turned into the game’s first touchdown. He would go on to catch seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers won 35-10. That’s vintage Guy performance right there.

Also receiving consideration: Washington's Timmy Smith, Super Bowl rushing record; Seattle's Malcolm Smith, Super Bowl MVP; Green Bay's Desmond Howard, Super Bowl MVP; Tampa Bay's Dexter Jackson, Super Bowl MVP; Dallas' James Washington, Super Bowl XXVIII; Nick "Philly Special" Foles.

Got nominations for future Hall of Guys classes? Let us know in the comments or on social media.