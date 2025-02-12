Super Bowl Football 301 Playbook: Film study reveals almost every Eagle dominated in beatdown of Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: DT Milton Williams #93 of the Philadelphia Eagles and DT Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles strip QB Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Blowouts in sports feel like a dam breaking. The cracks, both apparent and hidden to the naked eye, become larger. The weaknesses even weaker. Until they cripple under the unyielding pressure of water flow and the cracks become gaps, gaps become holes, holes become chasms, and everything is caught in the path of now-freed water. It’s such an apt descriptor that I don’t even know why I’m wasting digital ink on it. Even Radioactive Man’s goggles do nothing.

Pressure was the word to describe Super Bowl LIX. Whether it was the Eagles' defensive line overwhelming the Chiefs' blockers (offensive line and other positions included here) and QB Patrick Mahomes (who had a higher pressure rate than completion percentage in the first half), or the Chiefs' defense attempting to survive Jalen Hurts' repeated haymakers through the air (and with his legs). The Eagles took the fight to the back-to-back champs and pressured them into executing. Philadelphia sports fans may use Rocky Balboa as their avatar, but the Eagles were more like Ivan Drago facing Apollo Creed in Sunday's Super Bowl victory.

Coordinator Vic Fangio and the Eagles' defense delivered a performance for the ages. Essentially every player made their mark on this game, including some having the game of their lives. Everyone from Josh Sweat to Cooper DeJean to Nolan Smith to Isaiah Rodgers to Zack Baun. Every level and every position group either showed up on the box score or was part of the production of this slasher flick.

A complete defensive masterpiece

Nine different Eagles defenders recorded a pressure. Six defenders recorded multiple pressures. Sweat recorded six by himself, more than Kansas City stars George Karlaftis and Chris Jones had combined.

The Chiefs tried a variety of different protections to change up the angle of attack on the Eagles, to no avail. The left side of the Chiefs' offensive line was a question mark, with Joe Thuney playing out of position at left tackle and Mike Caliendo doing his best impression of a left guard. But it felt like the onslaught was from every direction. Caliendo allowed seven pressures on the evening, Thuney allowed six, Jawaan Taylor allowed six at right tackle, and right guard Trey Smith allowed four and had several rough moments in the run game, too. Even tight end Travis Kelce was part of allowing pressures on back-to-back plays, including one where he was receiving a double-team from running back Isiah Pacheco.

2) The Chiefs slide their protection to get double-teams on the defensive tackles, but the edge rushers win. Pacheco isn't able to link up with Kelce to block Sweat, and Jalyx Hunt has Joe Thuney on skates on the left side. This would become a trend. pic.twitter.com/EYvQhFqn2R — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 10, 2025

No one had a good, or really even a solid night for the Chiefs. Kelce especially had one of the worst games I can remember, as a receiver, route-runner and blocker. And the Eagles feasted on it.

Even when Sweat or the earth-moving Jalen Carter were out of the game, the Eagles' young rotation of linemen had moments when they flashed and impacted the game. Rookie Jalyx Hunt really started to put it together in the back half of the season and it culminated in another impressive stint in the Super Bowl.

Same with Moro Ojomo (97), a former seventh-round selection who finished with four pressures and a tackle for loss on limited reps.

(Make sure to also check out No. 3 Nolan Smith detonating Smith on this play).

Moro Ojomo (#97) flying off the ball, keeps his feet, and gets the TFL pic.twitter.com/aLVrjNSnS5 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

The Eagles' coverage defenders took advantage of the quick operating clock that Mahomes had to work with, aggressively playing routes and constantly coming downhill. That especially came into play in the second quarter when DeJean stepped in front of a Mahomes throw and sprinted to the end zone at a stunningly fast top speed of 21.31 mph.

Cooper DeJean with some outstanding awareness to fall back into the throw and get the interception.



DeJean also hit a max speed of 21.31 MPH on this play. The fastest by a defensive player as a ball carrier this season (including playoffs), per @NextGenStats. pic.twitter.com/Huyntkjkyx — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

On plays like that, when the Chiefs tried to attack downfield, desperately trying to create space in this suffocating environment that the Eagles were creating, Philadelphia's defensive backs were essentially running the routes for the Chiefs' receivers. Look at the swarm of players around Kelce and Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell running step-for-step with Xavier Worthy.

Eagles completely snuffing out the Chiefs shot play. Quinyon Mitchell stays step-for-step with Xavier Worthy plus watch Zack Baun and Reed Blakenship swarm to Kelce over the middle of the field. pic.twitter.com/EeJ9MiE1nM — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

The Chiefs have feasted on underneath throws this season, which puts the onus on the defense to consistently tackle. And Eagles defensive backs, just like they have all season, constantly delivered. Look at DeJean wiping out Worthy on a bubble on the first Chiefs drive of the game.

the Eagles defense allowed the fewest yards per attempt and a success rate of 29.9% on throws behind the LOS this season, per @NextGenStats.



Cooper DeJean has been a big reason for it. https://t.co/kH4u1BUkDZ pic.twitter.com/AQhUYtLfBF — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

Creating pressure gets the ball out of the quarterback’s hand early. And astute defenders who tackle well take advantage of that by squeezing up every particle of space in coverage, or at the very least being around the receiver to bring him down immediately. That’s what the Eagles have done time and time again this season, and the Super Bowl was no different.

While the Eagles played almost exclusively zone coverage throughout the game, Fangio threw a change-up on the first third down of the game. He ran Cover 1 Robber, which is man coverage with one safety deep and the other safeties lurking over the middle of the field to “rob” middle routes and/or read the QB’s eyes (legs if he becomes a scrambler).

the first 3rd down is when I knew we were about to see something from the Eagles defense.



everything from the presnap look (Blakenship, not Baun, walking out with the RB) to the coverage across the board (especially Isaiah Rodgers #34 on Brown) to Mahomes not getting an angle. https://t.co/KbfcsLUku4 pic.twitter.com/n8qsOicaFa — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

What made this play-call interesting and why it ended up being such a change-up was:

1. It was the Eagles' only snap of dime personnel (six defensive backs) in the game.2. How they disguised the coverage just enough before the snap to not make the read entirely easy, with safety Reed Blankenship first splitting out over the running back (and not Baun, a linebacker) before working his way back deep after the RB motions back into the backfield.

The Eagles are trying to give some zone indicators on this look. Even DeJean starts moving backward with the RB's shift to give another zone tell.

Instead, the Eagles are in man coverage, with Blankenship as the robber. The Eagles play the Chiefs' pass concept, which has Hollywood Brown on a man-beating route working through the muck of the other Chiefs' routes. But Rodgers, who was in there only because the Eagles were in dime personnel, ends up doing a tremendous job of staying with Brown and forces Mahomes to find an auxiliary answer. That's a lot easier said than done when no one is consistently getting open and the blockers aren’t able to hold up for more than 3 seconds.

The result was an incomplete pass into traffic after Mahomes scrambled for several seconds.

That third down was the harbinger of what was to come from the Eagles. Not just one player dominating or one position group playing with a high-level awareness. But an entire unit, down to the team’s sixth defensive back, playing at the top of their game and completely taking it to the defending champs.

How Eagles neutralized KC's aggressive defense

The Eagles' offense was applying pressure, too! And that was despite the Chiefs selling out against the run game and limiting Saquon Barkley to only four successful runs and zero explosive rushes the entire game. This was only the fifth time a team recorded a sub-20% rushing success rate and won a playoff game since 2012. It truly didn’t matter, though, both watching in real-time and upon review. That was because the Eagles were able to generate more than enough explosive plays through the air. Two passing plays in particular felt like the “aha” moments for QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense for going against an aggressive defense like the Steve Spagnuolo-coached Chiefs.

First was the 27-yard Jahan Dotson completion that came on second-and-11 and set up the first Eagles score on the following play.

This play was really about the entire execution of the offense. From the pre-snap recognition by the Eagles' offensive line, Barkley, and Hurts to the post-snap execution from the blockers, Hurts, and Dotson to win on his route.

the early Jalen Hurts Go ball to Jahan Dotson featured such great pre-snap and post-snap operation from the Eagles offense.



Hurts was all over the look and signals to his receivers. Eagles OL and Saquon Barkley provide great protection. Dotson wins, Hurts delivers. pic.twitter.com/sY4ogZnrHS — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

This was one of those plays that indicated not only did the Eagles have answers for the Chiefs' blitzes, but they were confident about those answers. There is zero fat by anyone on this play. From Hurts' operation, to how quickly Dotson is working, to Barkley working across the backfield to cross-protect against the blitzer. Look at the pocket created by the Eagles' offensive line against a blitz that should be, in theory, making Hurts feel pressure into making a hasty decision (which, in fairness, is exactly what happened on the Hurts interception a drive later).

here's the Eagles protection against the Chiefs blitz from the endzone pic.twitter.com/uSKYmXoH4P — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

But time and time again, the Eagles' offensive line was able to block Jones and the various Chiefs blitzes. Even on things like creeper pressures, which brings four non-traditional pass rushers and will have defensive linemen slanting and twisting every which way, the Eagles' offensive line kept the pocket nice and spacious for Hurts to step up and deliver another explosive pass.

good protection isn't always pretty pic.twitter.com/rlqZA80rrL — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

The next play is a Hurts third-down scramble. And it's not the scramble itself that's significant, it was where he scrambled. Instead of looping outside and drifting outside the tackles, a habit of Hurts that can create artificial limitations on the final result of the play, I thought Hurts did a great job of stepping up and choosing scramble lanes between the tackles.

This 16-yard scramble on third-and-5 really showed that. The Chiefs are in an Odd Mirror front that is designed to bait Hurts into bailing out of the pocket with man coverage and two de facto spy players on him. This gives both defensive ends, in this case Jones and Karlaftis, free rein to rush inside. In theory, the QB should feel the edge collapse and look to break out of the pocket, which then allows one of the mirror defenders to run the QB down for a pressure or sack.

Before Chiefs LB Leo Chenal is even recognizing that he is now the mirror/spy player, Hurts is gone and moving the chains on another third down and taking the last remnants of wind out of the Chiefs' sails.

This play really shows how confident and decisive Jalen Hurts was playing.



Hurts doesn't hold onto the ball, drift out of the pocket and create pressure on his tackles. He instead plants his foot and GOES between the tackles. And beats a 3rd down Odd Mirror look, too! pic.twitter.com/mKCsY1Fcsz — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 11, 2025

When you make decisions fast in sports, even if they aren’t the ideal decisions, doing so creates pressure on opponents to have the proper responses. By attacking aggressively and quickly with his arm and making snap decisions as a runner, Hurts put the onus on the Chiefs to respond and make a play. And the Chiefs weren’t able to keep up, despite their efforts in the run game and the early turnover. And even when they did make plays, they were tarnished by the pressure of the moment, leading to the final aspect of a blowout.

Chiefs did plenty to hurt themselves

The hidden cracks can have as much of an impact as the more visual ones. The Chiefs committed penalties, especially ones in high-leverage situations, gifting the Eagles first downs and more bites at the apple. Kansas City LB Nick Bolton had a late hit penalty on Barkley that turned a third-and-26 into a first down for the Eagles. Charles Omenihu was flagged for being offsides on a third-down sack by Karlaftis. Even the unnecessary roughness penalty on Trent McDuffie was on third-and-5 and led to the Eagles' first touchdown. That McDuffie penalty was especially devastating because it came on a play where the Chiefs expected to hold an advantage. It was a “palms” coverage that reads the No. 2 receiver’s route (in this case Dallas Goedert’s corner), in which the outside cornerback (McDuffie) can fall off his outside route and bait the quarterback into throwing that exact outbreaking route. A.J. Brown gets McDuffie off balance, and he ends up having to recover late to the outbreaking route. Because he’s a half-second late, he’s slightly out of position and doesn’t get the interception on a huge opportunity. Instead, he ends up slightly too high and gets flagged.

like... *exactly* how I thought it would play out pic.twitter.com/WrzhAlMEL3 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 10, 2025

Those cracks can show up in the hidden yards that happen on special teams, too. The Eagles' average starting field position was their own 42 in this game. The Chiefs' was their 24. Chiefs punter Matt Araiza was especially mediocre Sunday, with his boom-only punting style and lack of finesse showing up early (including a touchback from his own 40 that landed on the opposing goal line and inside the numbers, giving his teammates no shot to field the ball and pin the Eagles early). He was Nerfing his own kicks when attempting to flip field position, with four of his six punts resulting in negative EPA for the Chiefs.

After the Eagles' opening drive stalled, they essentially dominated the rest of the game. Penalties and special teams only greased the steamroll.