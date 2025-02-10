Super Bowl: Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean scores pick 6 on his 22nd birthday

AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-CHIEFS-EAGLES Philadelphia Eagles' defensive back #33 Cooper DeJean returns an interception for a touchdown during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

No one celebrated their 22nd birthday like Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean.

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, the cornerback picked off Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Mahomes and took it to the house to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead. It was DeJean's first NFL interception, and it came on the day he turned 22 years old.

DeJean's interception return yards (38) were nearly double the number of total yards the Chiefs had gained so far in the game (20).

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!