Super Bowl: Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean scores pick 6 on his 22nd birthday

No one celebrated their 22nd birthday like Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean.
In the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, the cornerback picked off Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Mahomes and took it to the house to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead. It was DeJean's first NFL interception, and it came on the day he turned 22 years old.
COOPER DEJEAN PICK TO THE HOUSE!— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
DeJean's interception return yards (38) were nearly double the number of total yards the Chiefs had gained so far in the game (20).