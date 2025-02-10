Super Bowl: Eagles flagged for controversial pass interference favoring Chiefs on critical gamble on 1st drive

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts to make a catch while being defended by Trent McDuffie #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The play was called back due to a pass interreference call against Brown. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

We have officiating controversy off the bat at the Super Bowl.

And, of course, it favors the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the very first possession of the game, the Philadelphia Eagles rolled the dice on fourth-and-2 from midfield. The gamble appeared to pay off with a 32-yard completion from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown to set up the Eagles in the red zone.

OFFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE ON AJ BROWN??



THE NFL REFS ARE AWFUL. WTF....pic.twitter.com/o1Desp7oM7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 9, 2025

But it didn't stand. Officials flagged Brown for offensive pass interference, negating the first down and forcing the Chiefs to punt on fourth-and-12. It was a dicey call, at best.

Here's another angle that shows the handfighting between Brown and Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie as the ball was in the air. Brown beat McDuffie off the line of scrimmage and made brushing contact with McDuffie's helmet before the ball arrived.

AJ Brown called for offensive pass interference. Tom Brady hates the call pic.twitter.com/0Ywf22lebZ — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) February 9, 2025

It looked like standard, minimal contact between two players that doesn't normally draw a flag. But here, on the biggest stage of a season that's been racked with controversy over how the Chiefs have been officiated, a questionable call set the tone for the game.

Tom Brady: 'Don't like it one bit'

Fox analyst Tom Brady didn't like it.

"Don't like that one bit," Brady said. "This is too critical of a game. The handfighting is going on down that field."

Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira also disagreed with the call, even after speaking with the NFL officiating headquarters in New York.

"The thought process was there was a push-off to the head, not your typical hand-fighting when it gets to the head. But to me, I still think it's not enough to be a foul."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, meanwhile was heated. But to no avail. This was not the start to the Super Bowl the NFL was hoping for after fending off questions about officiating the Chiefs throughout the week.