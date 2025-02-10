Super Bowl: Eagles defense didn't like Chiefs' 'three-peat' talk and took out frustration on Patrick Mahomes

Talk of a "three-peat" may have inspired the Kansas City Chiefs to pursue a third consecutive Super Bowl title. But boasting of it and speaking as if a third consecutive championship might be a foregone conclusion provided significant motivation for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 40-22 victory on Sunday.

"Definitely," Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams told ESPN's Tim McManus. "They were talking about getting the copyright and all that B.S. Throw that s*** in the trash."

Last week, the Chiefs reached a deal to use "three-peat" on championship merchandise with Miami Heat president Pat Riley, who owns the trademark to the phrase and variations of it. Riley established the trademark during the 1988-89 NBA season as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers when the team was pursuing a third consecutive championship.

However, like the Chiefs this season, the Lakers did not fulfill those "three-peat" ambitions 36 years ago.

"That was motivation because it was kind of a slap to us," 15-year veteran <a data-i13n="cpos:10;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/23988/">Brandon Graham</a> added. "It was like, they ain't seen us yet. So, we heard that all week. And when the game came, execution was on point and together."

The Eagles' defense certainly took out its frustration with the "three-peat" talk on the Chiefs. Philadelphia sacked Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times, one away from tying a Super Bowl record.

Amazingly, the Eagles didn't blitz Mahomes for any of their sacks. Vic Fangio's defense pressured the Chiefs purely with defensive lineman and linebackers winning their matchups. Josh Sweat notched 2.5 sacks on Sunday, followed by Williams with two. Jordan Davis got one and Jalyx Hunt recorded a half-sack.

Riley presumably lost millions of dollars by the Chiefs not being able to use "three-peat" on championship merchandise and apparel. (It was a tough week for Riley, who had to trade discontented star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.)

However, the five-time NBA championship coach had previously cashed in licensing and royalty fees from the Chicago Bulls' dynastic run of six NBA titles (with two different "three-peats") and the Lakers' three consecutive championships from 2000-02.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs won't get that kind of consolation prize after a surprising blowout Super Bowl defeat.