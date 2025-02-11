Super Bowl draws 126 million viewers, a new record, across all platforms

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: QB Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back after a snap as play continues directly over the Super Bowl LIX logo during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even though the Philadelphia Eagles turned Super Bowl LIX into a rout, viewers still watched in unprecedented numbers. According to Fox Sports, initial projected viewership stands at an average of 126 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and the NFL's digital properties.

The 126 million figure is a new high viewership for the Super Bowl. Viewer totals hit their highest mark, 135.7 million, in the second quarter from 8:00 to 8:15, when the game was still relatively competitive.

In welcome news for the NFL's move toward digital and streaming platforms, Super Bowl LIX posted a record-high streaming viewership of 14.5 million, with Tubi alone accounting for 13.6 million of that total.

More detailed data will be released on Tuesday.