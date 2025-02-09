Super Bowl: Chiefs greeted with resounding boos during pregame introductions vs. Eagles at Superdome

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs take the field prior Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

America is sick and tired of the Kansas City Chiefs.

A Chiefs team playing in its fifth Super Bowl in six seasons took the field against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after a season filled with fan outrage over how they're officiated. They did to to a distinctly anti-Chiefs crowd at the Superdome in New Orleans.

It was clear from the outset that Sunday's game would not be played in front of a neutral crowd. The boos from the stands were loud and clear on the TV broadcast as soon as the Chiefs walked down their tunnel.

The experience on TV reflected that of the experience inside the Superdome. Here's Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson with pregame observations on the crowd during warmups:

And here's Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab on the general vibe in New Orleans this week:

So yeah. The Chiefs don't have the backing of the fans for Sunday's Super Bowl.

While fatigue is certainly natural for sports fans after a prolonged period of Chiefs dominance, were there other factors in play with Sunday's crowd? Are Chiefs fans tired of traveling to the Super Bowl, even in a host city as tremendous as New Orleans. Have they blown their sports-fan budget of previous Super Bowl trips.

Whatever the reason, it's not likely to faze the Chiefs, who have played and thrived in front of hostile crowds for years.

