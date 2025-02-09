Super Bowl 2025: Donald Trump golfs with Tiger Woods before game, predicts Chiefs will beat Eagles

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (Ben Curtis/AP)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Donald Trump is going with the back-to-back champions on Sunday in New Orleans.

The President selected the Kansas City Chiefs when asked who he thought would win in Super Bowl LIX in his pregame interview on Fox on Sunday afternoon. The interview, which was taped ahead of time, aired just hours before the Chiefs' rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at the Caesars Superdome.

While Trump cited Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ success as part of his reasoning, he praised Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, before doing so.

"I hate to do it. I've watched this great quarterback, who has by the way a phenomenal wife OK?" Trump said on Fox. "She's a Trump fan, she's a MAGA fan, so I happen to love her, OK? But she's a great person … I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City."

Trump spent the morning golfing with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump, an avid golfer and fan of the game, met with PGA Tour commissioner and Adam Scott earlier this week about the Tour's negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and LIV Golf. Woods signed onto the Tour's statement about that meeting at the White House, but he did not attend.

Trump will be the first sitting president to actually attend a Super Bowl on Sunday. He will be a guest of Saints owner Gayle Benson and attend the game with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who is from Louisiana. It's unclear who else will be sitting with him in his box.

Multiple presidents have attended the game in the past once they have left office. George H. W. Bush did the coin toss at the game twice. Former first lady Jill Biden, a longtime Eagles fan, is set to attend Sunday’s game, too.

