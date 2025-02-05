Super Bowl 2025 injury report: Eagles DT Jalen Carter limited with illness, Chiefs WR Skyy Moore limited

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their Super Bowl rematch.
The two teams are in New Orleans preparing for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, where the Eagles will attempt to get revenge from their loss to Kansas City in the game in 2023. The Chiefs, on the other hand, are looking to secure what would be the first Super Bowl three-peat in NFL history.
Both teams are relatively healthy heading into Sunday's game at the Caesars Superdome, which comes after a week off following their respective conference championship wins last month. Here's a look at the latest injury reports for both teams leading up to the game.
Philadelphia Eagles
Everyone on the Eagles practiced on Wednesday, but four players were limited.
DT Jalen Carter | Illness
RB Kenny Gainwell | Concussion/Knee
DE Brandon Graham | Elbow
WR Devonta Smith | Hamstring
Several other Eagles players have been dealing with injuries and were listed on Wednesday's report, though they participated fully in practice.
LB Zack Baun | Groin
WR Britain Covey | Neck
C Landon Dickerson | Knee
TE Dallas Goedert | Ankle
C Cam Jurgens | Back
TE C.J. Uzomah | Abdomen
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs' injury report on Wednesday was much shorter. Only one player was limited at practice.
WR Skyy Moore | Abdomen
Moore is currently on injured reserve, but the team has opened the practice window for him to return.
Two other players were listed on the injury report on Wednesday as full participants in practice, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
QB Patrick Mahomes | Ankle
T Jawaan Taylor | Knee