Sun's DiJonai Carrington named 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player

WNBA: SEP 17 Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun UNCASVILLE, CT - SEPTEMBER 17: Connecticut Sun guard/forward DiJonai Carrington (21) looks on during a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun on September 17,2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The WNBA announced Wednesday that DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun has won the most improved player award for the 2024 season.

Carrington, 26, was drafted by the Sun in 2021. They take on the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, playing to advance to the semifinals.

This story will be updated.

