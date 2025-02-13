Steph Curry, Sabrina Ionescu will reportedly not hold 3-point contest rematch during NBA All-Star weekend

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu pose for photos following their competition at the NBA basketball All-Star weekend, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

One of the highlights of last season's NBA All-Star weekend will reportedly not return for this year's festivities.

According to The Athletic, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will not have a rematch of their 3-point shootout when the NBA's best gather in San Francisco this weekend. Neither player was interested in replaying the event again. Instead, they wanted to include another male and female player — Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark.

Clark, however, declined to participate and issued a statement in January through her agency saying she "wants her first 3-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis this summer."

Even after a last-ditch effort by the NBA to convince Curry and Ionescu to hold the 1-on-1 rematch, an agreement could not be reached.

Curry and Ionescu faced off in Indianapolis last year with both players shooting from the NBA 3-point line distance of 23 feet, 9 inches. Curry won out by a score of 29-26.

STEPHEN CURRY HEATS UP LATE TO WIN STEPHEN vs. SABRINA!



Curry: 29 PTS

Ionescu: 26 PTS



What. A. Battle. https://t.co/hRX4qElqQJ pic.twitter.com/Uu9hmBhUhO — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Both players said before last year's event that whoever won, the loser would want a rematch. Ionescu, who will be in attendance this weekend, said last week to USA Today she'd welcome a rematch if asked to participate.

"Whether it happens this year or in the future, we both have a lot of basketball left, so we'll definitely get to it at some point," <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/wnba/liberty/2025/02/06/sabrina-ionescu-all-star-3-point-contest-stephen-curry/78297012007/">Ionescu said</a>. "It's kind of TBD on that. But I am excited to get to the Bay. Obviously I am from the Bay, so my whole family is very excited to be able to see me and welcome me home."

Given that the Warriors are hosting NBA All-Star Weekend this year and Ionescu is from Walnut Creek, Calif., it's a surprise that something could not be worked out to have them among the featured events at Chase Center this weekend.