Steelers reportedly trade WR Diontae Johnson to Panthers

Bryce Young has a new weapon, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers traded Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson has a $3 million roster bonus due Friday that the Panthers now will pay. pic.twitter.com/dt2nF83mIL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

