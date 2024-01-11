Sports world reacts to Bill Belichick, Patriots parting ways: 'Greatest football mind to ever live'

One of the busiest weeks in football news continued on Thursday with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick announcing they were parting ways after 24 seasons as head coach.

Belichick helped lead the franchise to nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles, a 266-120 regular-season record, and 30 wins in 42 playoff games. It was an incredible run — one that produced a number of Hall of Famers and more to come in the future.

"I'll always be a Patriot," Belichick said during a farewell statement on Thursday. "I'll look forward to coming back here. But at this time, we're going to move on and I look forward, excited for the future."

Sports world reacts to Belichick news

There was plenty of reaction to the news out of New England, with current and former players speaking about their experience playing under Belichick — one even creating a song about him — as well as athletes from other sports and celebrity Patriots fans expressing their thanks for the success he helped deliver.

LeBron James

Coach Belichick is such a LEGEND!!!! 🫡 man — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 11, 2024

Let us not forget when LeBron nearly took out Belichick while the coach was courtside during a Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics game in 2017.

"I don't know if I'm on his level, but I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him," James said afterward. "I'm not taking no legend out. I need to keep seeing him win, so that's pretty cool."

Tedy Bruschi

.@TedyBruschi on what it’s like to play for Bill Belichick ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qMKgQj35hR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 11, 2024

Bruschi was an NFL veteran when Belichick arrived in New England. He would win three Super Bowls, make two Second All-Pro teams, and the 2004 Pro Bowl during their time together.

Jason McCourty

One of the greatest moments in Patriots franchise history! pic.twitter.com/EhHeAgQ4Ln — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) January 11, 2024

McCourty, one half of the McCourty Twins with brother Devin, was in New England three seasons and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII. Devin was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was a three-time Second Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

Richard Seymour

the greatest football mind to ever live 🐐 https://t.co/gtEdlmw8df — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 11, 2024

Seymour spent his first eight NFL seasons with Belichick in New England, winning three Super Bowls, being named a First Team All-Pro three times, and making five Pro Bowls.

Jamie Collins

You took a chance on me and it paid off for both of us. Forever grateful for that. Gonna be weird seein you in a different outfit but somebody gonna get them a great coach with the best brains in the game. Bitter sweet but all great things come to an end. Hats off to the goat. pic.twitter.com/Lwo2bJ9DUa — Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 11, 2024

Collins had three stints in New England under Belichick, winning a Super Bowl, making a Pro Bowl, and being named a Second Team All-Pro in 2015.

Julien Edelman

If that really is the end. It was a hell of a run, coach. #FoxboroForever — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 7, 2024

Edelman played 11 seasons in New England under Belichick, winning three Super Bowls, being named Super Bowl LIII MVP, and compiling three 1,000-plus-yard seasons. Not bad for a seventh-round pick.

Damien Woody

I always felt one of my jobs as a tv guy is to take the audience behind the curtain to show another side of ppl we talk about. Here’s a personal story I shared about Coach Belichick from early in my career pic.twitter.com/tFXQWCqiZJ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 11, 2024

The longtime NFL offensive lineman was drafted by the Patriots a year before Belichick arrived in New England. Woody played four seasons under Belichick, winning two Super Bowls and leaving the franchise a better player because of the coach's influence.

Patrick Chung

Greatest ever. Thank you for everything. Me, my family, my son. Shaping me into a football player and a man. Love you pic.twitter.com/6kuk5xALtd — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 11, 2024

Chung played 10 of 11 NFL seasons under Belichick in New England, winning three Super Bowls and was later named to the franchise's All-Dynasty Team.

Michael Lombardi

The next game, the next win, the next whatever was all that mattered. And for him, the next will be great!! pic.twitter.com/bGSw2ZCBrK — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 11, 2024

The former NFL executive was an assistant to the Patriots coaching staff from 2014-16, but also worked with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s in the player personnel department while Belichick was head coach.

Jonas Gray

Forever thankful to Coach Belichick for the shot that launched my NFL career and for instilling a winning mindset that made us the best-prepared team every game. His football legacy is unmatched. A heartfelt thanks, Coach, and wishing you success in all that comes next.@nfl… pic.twitter.com/gITbe1sbGn — Jonas Gray (@JonasLGray) January 11, 2024

Gray played only one season for Belichick, but made an impact in his short time in New England. After beginning the 2014 season on the practice squad he was elevated to the active roster in October. A month later he rushed for 201 yards and scored a franchise-record four touchdowns over the Indianapolis Colts. Those four touchdowns were the first of his NFL career.

Matt Cassel

You’re the best, coach Belichick! Congrats on an amazing run and thanks for all you did for me. pic.twitter.com/cuUBEaVZYN — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 11, 2024

Cassel played his first four NFL seasons under Belichick, but his final one in New England was the most memorable. When Tom Brady went down in the opening minutes of the 2008 season, Cassel stepped in and threw for nearly 3,700 yards and 21 touchdowns, helping the franchise to an 11-5 record, though they did not make the playoffs.

Belichick loves Halloween

When Randy Moss got Belichick to go to his Halloween party 😂 @RandyMoss pic.twitter.com/qIuX1YrtuP — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 29, 2020

If you are having a Halloween party, Belichick is always down to dress in costume, as Randy Moss found out.

Aaron Rodgers

"Bill Belichick loves the game of football..



We played him in 2018 and 2022 and both times he waited to make sure that he saw me after the game..



I have so much respect for him doing that and it's one of the classiest things ever" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/C1DqqjsC3p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2024

One day after he announced the New York Jets quarterback would not appear on his show again this NFL season, Pat McAfee welcomed Rodgers back to discuss Belichick moving on from the Patriots.

Chandler Jones

DAMN… CHANDLER JONES SPITTING BARS ABOUT THE #PATRIOTS SITUATION



“Oh Bill Belichick you didn’t flatten that ball, it was Tom Brady, you didn’t spygate, you didn’t deflategate, he’s innocent, so WHY FIRE HIM, when it should’ve been Mr. Kraft.”

pic.twitter.com/avMhif8Akw — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 11, 2024

Jones played four seasons in New England, winning the Super Bowl and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and the 2015 Pro Bowl under Belichick. He debuted his new single on Thursday following the news.

Robert Griffin III

Bill Belichick is the Greatest NFL Head Coach of All-Time and should have been allowed to break the All-Time wins record in New England. If he keeps coaching, he has to adapt and understand the Patriot Way is DEAD and doesn’t work ESPECIALLY when you don’t have Tom Brady. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 11, 2024

Kevin Van Valkenburg - No Laying Up

The best Belichick moment. When the NFL required him to have a camera in his house during the COVID draft, so he pointed it at his dog. pic.twitter.com/kfa7BNKuNZ — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) January 11, 2024

Belichick's dog, Nike, was the star of the 2020 NFL Draft with everyone at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. When Belichick stepped away from the table, Nike saw some treats next to one of the laptops and hopped on the chair and patiently waited to enjoy them. That's when ESPN's cameras caught one of the more memorable images in draft history.

Bill Simmons, The Ringer

What a way to wake up! Best of luck and thank you to THE GOAT Bill Belichick. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 11, 2024

Kevin Wildes, Fox Sports

Bill Belichick’s singular focus and dedication provided millions of people with joy for two decades. The best to ever put on a hooded sweatshirt. 💍💍💍💍💍💍 (and 💍💍 with the Giants) — Wildes (@kevinwildes) January 11, 2024

Boston Bruins

24 incredible years.



Good luck, Coach Belichick, and thank you for always being a friend of the B’s! pic.twitter.com/Qwx4aQ23ms — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2024

Boston Celtics

Legend 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆



Thank you for everything you've done in Boston, Bill 👏 pic.twitter.com/dIwyBCXimR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 11, 2024

New England Revolution