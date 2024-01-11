Sports world reacts to Bill Belichick, Patriots parting ways: 'Greatest football mind to ever live'

ARCHIVO - El entrenador de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra Bill Belichick saluda a la afición tras una victoria ante los Jets de Nueva York, el domingo 22 de noviembre de 2009, en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Fto/Elise Amendola, archivo) (Elise Amendola/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

One of the busiest weeks in football news continued on Thursday with the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick announcing they were parting ways after 24 seasons as head coach.

Belichick helped lead the franchise to nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles, a 266-120 regular-season record, and 30 wins in 42 playoff games. It was an incredible run — one that produced a number of Hall of Famers and more to come in the future.

"I'll always be a Patriot," Belichick said during a farewell statement on Thursday. "I'll look forward to coming back here. But at this time, we're going to move on and I look forward, excited for the future."

Sports world reacts to Belichick news

There was plenty of reaction to the news out of New England, with current and former players speaking about their experience playing under Belichick — one even creating a song about him — as well as athletes from other sports and celebrity Patriots fans expressing their thanks for the success he helped deliver.

LeBron James

Let us not forget when LeBron nearly took out Belichick while the coach was courtside during a Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics game in 2017.

"I don't know if I'm on his level, but I definitely slowed up because I knew it was him," James said afterward. "I'm not taking no legend out. I need to keep seeing him win, so that's pretty cool."

Tedy Bruschi

Bruschi was an NFL veteran when Belichick arrived in New England. He would win three Super Bowls, make two Second All-Pro teams, and the 2004 Pro Bowl during their time together.

Jason McCourty

McCourty, one half of the McCourty Twins with brother Devin, was in New England three seasons and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII. Devin was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams and was a three-time Second Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

Richard Seymour

Seymour spent his first eight NFL seasons with Belichick in New England, winning three Super Bowls, being named a First Team All-Pro three times, and making five Pro Bowls.

Jamie Collins

Collins had three stints in New England under Belichick, winning a Super Bowl, making a Pro Bowl, and being named a Second Team All-Pro in 2015.

Julien Edelman

Edelman played 11 seasons in New England under Belichick, winning three Super Bowls, being named Super Bowl LIII MVP, and compiling three 1,000-plus-yard seasons. Not bad for a seventh-round pick.

Damien Woody

The longtime NFL offensive lineman was drafted by the Patriots a year before Belichick arrived in New England. Woody played four seasons under Belichick, winning two Super Bowls and leaving the franchise a better player because of the coach's influence.

Patrick Chung

Chung played 10 of 11 NFL seasons under Belichick in New England, winning three Super Bowls and was later named to the franchise's All-Dynasty Team.

Michael Lombardi

The former NFL executive was an assistant to the Patriots coaching staff from 2014-16, but also worked with the Cleveland Browns in the early 1990s in the player personnel department while Belichick was head coach.

Jonas Gray

Gray played only one season for Belichick, but made an impact in his short time in New England. After beginning the 2014 season on the practice squad he was elevated to the active roster in October. A month later he rushed for 201 yards and scored a franchise-record four touchdowns over the Indianapolis Colts. Those four touchdowns were the first of his NFL career.

Matt Cassel

Cassel played his first four NFL seasons under Belichick, but his final one in New England was the most memorable. When Tom Brady went down in the opening minutes of the 2008 season, Cassel stepped in and threw for nearly 3,700 yards and 21 touchdowns, helping the franchise to an 11-5 record, though they did not make the playoffs.

Belichick loves Halloween

If you are having a Halloween party, Belichick is always down to dress in costume, as Randy Moss found out.

Aaron Rodgers

One day after he announced the New York Jets quarterback would not appear on his show again this NFL season, Pat McAfee welcomed Rodgers back to discuss Belichick moving on from the Patriots.

Chandler Jones

Jones played four seasons in New England, winning the Super Bowl and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and the 2015 Pro Bowl under Belichick. He debuted his new single on Thursday following the news.

Robert Griffin III

Kevin Van Valkenburg - No Laying Up

Belichick's dog, Nike, was the star of the 2020 NFL Draft with everyone at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. When Belichick stepped away from the table, Nike saw some treats next to one of the laptops and hopped on the chair and patiently waited to enjoy them. That's when ESPN's cameras caught one of the more memorable images in draft history.

Bill Simmons, The Ringer

Kevin Wildes, Fox Sports

Boston Bruins

Boston Celtics

New England Revolution

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!