Spain's women's soccer players say they won't play again until Luis Rubiales resigns

'I will not quit!' Spain's football chief says he is victim of witch-hunt after kissing player MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'ROYAL SPANISH FOOTBALL FEDERATION / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Luis Rubiales, President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), speaks during the extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid, Spain on August 25, 2023. In a shocking speech on Friday, the president of Spain's football federation refused to quit for kissing a female player while celebrating the World Cup victory. Luis Rubiales was widely expected to step down during an emergency meeting of Spain's football federation. Instead, he insisted he was the victim of the witch-hunt, gave lessons about "real feminism," and vowed to take legal action against Spanish politicians for accusing him of misconduct. (Photo by Royal Spanish Football Federation / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Spain's women's soccer team say they won't play again until Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales resigns. The team released a statement Friday condemning Rubiales' behavior following the team's World Cup victory, per Marca.

During the on-field celebration after Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final, Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips. The moment was captured on video, prompting calls for Rubiales to resign. Reports emerged Rubiales would follow through, but he reversed course Friday, emphatically refusing to leave his post.

That led to an official statement from the women's team, a portion of which has been translated below.

"From our union we want to emphasize that no woman should feel the need to respond to the forceful images that the whole world has seen and of course, they should not be involved in non-consensual attitudes," the players indicate in the statement issued by FutPro .

"The players of the Spanish Soccer Team, current world champions, expect forceful answers from the public powers so that actions such as those contained do not go unpunished.

After everything that happened during the Women's World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this letter will not return to a call for the National Team if the current leaders continue. The signing players are: Jennifer Hermoso; Alexia Putellas; Mass Rodriguez; Irene Paredes; Ona Batlle; Mariona Caldentey; Teresa Abelleira; Maria Perez; Tasting Coll; Aitana Bonmati; Laia Codina; Claudia Zornoza; Oihane Hernandez; Rocio Galvez; Irene Guerrero; Round Alba; Athena del Castillo; Eva Navarro; Enith Hall; Ivana Andres; Salma Paralluelo, Esther González, Olga Carmona (23 World Cup winners, editor's note); Patricia Guijarro; Lola Gallardo; Nerea Eizagirre; Ainhoa ​​Moraza; Maria Leon "Mapi"; Sandra Cloths; Claudia Pina; Amaiur Sarriegi; Leila Ouahabi; Laia Alexandri; Lucia Garcia; Andrea Pereira; Vero Boquete; Ainhoa ​​Tirapu; Sandra Villanova; Ana Romero "Willy"; Silvia Meseguer; Nagore Calderon; Carmen Arce "Kubalita"; Priscilla Borgia; Natalia Pablos; Susan Guerrero; Larraitz Lucas; Elizabeth Benedict; Amanda Sampedro; Isabel Fuentes; Elizabeth Sanchez; Mari Paz Azagra; Vanessa Gimbert; Virginia Torrecilla; Leire Landa; Elizabeth Ibarra; and Marta Torrejon."

This story will be updated.