Social media reacts to death of Bill Walton, 'The Luckiest Guy in the World'

Allstate Maui Invitiational - Day Two HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 21: ESPN college basketball announcer Bill Walton poses for a photo during a college basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on day two of the Allstate Maui Invitational at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on November 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Bill Walton brought joy to seemingly everyone who crossed his path. That was evident in the way his life was celebrated on Monday after his death was announced by the NBA.

Walton's death at age 71 brought forth an outpouring of sorrow yet joy for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer whose glee for life and basketball was so great that a 2023 ESPN documentary on him was titled "The Luckiest Guy in the World."

There were many official remembrances from his career as one of the greatest college basketball players ever at UCLA, and his professional career that while limited by injuries included an NBA MVP award and two championships.

Everyone who covered basketball seemed to have a touching or funny story about a friendly interaction with Walton.

Walton was an easy choice for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his career as a player, but a new generation that might not have seen him play was introduced to him as one of the more unique announcers ever. Walton never took himself too seriously, and his weird one-liners and goofy yet genuine antics were remembered on Monday as well.

