Sky is falling for Jets & Browns, Bills & 49ers choke: Week 5 instant reactions | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from every game of the Week 5 Sunday NFL slate.

The dynamic duo start with the most intriguing matchups of the day, including takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' victory, whether we may have been a little hasty on the Buffalo Bills, how tight the AFC North is and why the sky is falling in New Jersey.

Fitz and Frank continue on with the rest of the Sunday slate as they go back and forth on the rise of Jayden Daniels (MVP?), why it's past time to bench Deshaun Watson, how Doug Pederson saved his job, a surprise New York Giants upset and much more. The hosts finish with their final thoughts on the upcoming Monday night matchup in Kansas City.

(1:50) Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers

(8:00) Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

(15:45) Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

(23:55) New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings

(31:30) Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

(33:50) Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(36:45) Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

(42:05) Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders

(52:15) Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

(53:15) Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

(55:15) New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks

(58:05) Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams

(59:55) New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs preview

