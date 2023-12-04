Simone Biles receives GOAT hat from die-hard Packers fan: 'I had to make you something'

Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

If you truly wanted to engage in a debate about the greatest athletes of all time, Simone Biles would absolutely belong in that conversation. No one has dominated gymnastics like Biles, who has won four Olympic gold medals and 23 Gymnastics World Championships gold medals during her career.

At least one Green Bay Packers fan would support Biles' candidacy for that title. Biles received a custom GOAT hat from a die-hard Packers fan during "Sunday Night Football." Biles even posed for pictures with the hat, which prominently features a goat.

The entire exchange was captured on the sideline. The fan, who is decked out in an extremely elaborate Packers costume, told Biles she was "the greatest of all time." The fan then told Biles, "I had to make you something, OK?" That's when Biles is presented with the GOAT hat.

An incredible surprise for Simone Biles from this Packers fan! ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/upUJgE6jDW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 4, 2023

Biles thanked the fan and then put the GOAT hat on her head. The fan said he also made a hat for Biles' husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens. That hat features a caricature of a Packers player wearing Owens' No. 34. Biles accepted both gifts and posed for a picture holding one hat in each arm.

Biles attended the game to show support for Owens. Biles wasn't the only celebrity at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Tony Shaloub of "Monk" fame was also there supporting the Packers. Oh, and also Taylor Swift was there.

Overall, it was a pretty good night for Biles. She not only received a couple gifts, but she got to watch as the Packers picked up a huge 27-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shaloub presumably had a good night too, and will hopefully be the recipient of a custom hat the next time he shows up to support the Packers.