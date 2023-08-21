Should Sam Howell be starting? Can the Panthers protect Bryce Young?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald give their analysis on the latest news around the NFL – including the Washington Commanders naming Sam Howell as their starter – and give their biggest takeaways from New York Jets training camp after visiting last week. The trio wrap up the show with their biggest takeaways so far this preseason: Jori on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB competition, Charles Robinson on the offensive line problem around the NFL and Charles McDonald on the Carolina Panthers and whether or not they can protect Bryce Young.

4:25 - Sam Howell was named the starting quarterback for the Commanders, and while Robinson likes the move, McDonald doesn't see how Howell is a better option over Jacoby Brissett. The Charleses debate over which QB is the better option for the long term and the short term.

20:10 - Jets training camp recap: Jori was interested in Dalvin Cook's lack of energy in his first press conference as a Jet, while McDonald is concerned about their situation at offensive tackle, and specifically how they plan to get the most out of Mekhi Becton this season.

29:40 - Preseason takeaways: Charles Robinson thinks the NFL has an offensive line problem. Fewer and fewer prospects are coming out of college ready to pass protect in the NFL, and it's putting a heavy premium on good coaching. McDonald gives his thoughts on what's changed in recent years to cause this problem.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

44:50 - Jori wonders if it's time for concern that the Buccaneers still haven't named their starting QB between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. There is no sign of a decision being made despite players expressing their frustration. It's important that starting offenses have time to get on the same page – it's odd that it's taking this long.

53:05 - C Mac doesn't like what he's seen from the Panthers offensive line so far, and he wonders if they'll be able to protect their rookie starter, Bryce Young. Young is already undersized for the position, and Carolina doesn't have the weapons at skill positions to make up for their pass blocking deficiencies.

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts