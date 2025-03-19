Shohei Ohtani's first home run of the season sparks controversy after fan appears to interfere with ball

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani follows through on a solo home run in the fifth inning of an MLB Tokyo Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's pursuit of another unanimous MVP award is already off to a great start. Ohtani wasted no time recapturing last season's magic, hitting his first home run of the season during the Dodgers' 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series on Wednesday ... or did he?

Ohtani's first home run of the season sparked controversy after it appeared a fan interfered with the ball as it made its descent. The incident occurred in the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest. With the Dodgers already up 5-2, Ohtani took a 99.1 mph fastball from Cubs reliever Nate Pearson out to deep center. The ball appeared to hit the wall right near the yellow home-run strip, making it unclear whether the ball went out.

As Ohtani jogged to second base, an umpire signaled home run, but the play would be reviewed. Replays appeared to show a fan making contact with the ball before it left the field of play. Fox announcers Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski debated the play, both suggesting a fan's hand hit the ball.

This Shohei Ohtani home run stands after review -- checking for fan interference -- in Tokyo. ⚾️🤔



Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski on the Dodgers-Cubs call for FS1. 📺🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/kBADMlZ7Ly — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 19, 2025

Despite that, the play stood as called. Ohtani was awarded a home run, giving the Dodgers a 6-2 lead.

Did umps make the right call on Shohei Ohtani's home run?

While it ultimately did not affect the final score, Ohtani's home run could have been ruled differently. Instances of spectator interference are judgement calls by the umpire. MLB's official definition of spectator interference reads:

"In every case of spectator interference with a batted or thrown ball, the ball shall be declared dead and the baserunners can be placed where the umpire determines they would have been without the interference. When a spectator clearly prevents a fielder from catching a fly ball by reaching onto the field of play, the batter shall be ruled out. But no interference is called if a spectator comes in contact with a batted or thrown ball without reaching onto the field of play — even if a fielder might have caught the ball had the spectator not been there."

In this instance, the umpires likely determined the ball was heading over the fence before the fan touched it. Due to the height of the outfield wall in the Tokyo Dome, the fan did not prevent Cubs centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong from making the catch, so there was no danger of Ohtani being ruled out. He was either going to be awarded a double or a home run, and umpires ultimately decided to let Ohtani circle the bases.

While Cubs fans may be disappointed with that decision, it did make for a great baseball moment. Fans erupted in cheers when Ohtani's ball was initially hit and then after umpires confirmed it was a home run. The play was a definite highlight of the Tokyo Series, and a reminder that Ohtani is still the biggest threat to take home another NL MVP award.