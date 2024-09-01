Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman make Dodgers history with back-to-back-to-back HRs

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers high fives Freddie Freeman #5 after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 31, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are a pretty decent trio to have atop your lineup, as the Los Angeles Dodgers showed Saturday.

The former MVPs opened a pivotal division game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with back-to-back-to-back homers off starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. Ohtani got it started with his NL-best 44th homer on the season, then Betts and Freeman inflicted even more violence. All three homers were measured as 400 feet or longer.

The whole thing went down in the span of four pitches.

THE BIG THREE GO BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK! pic.twitter.com/M8RpAB0JoO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2024

The Dodgers later reported it was the first time in franchise history that the team had opened a game with three consecutive home runs.

That was only one component of a chaotic beginning to a game between the first- and second-place teams in the NL West. After the Dodgers went down without another run, Diamondbacks center fielder Corbin Carroll hit an inside-the-park homer with a fly ball just past the reach of the Dodgers' Kevin Kiermaier.

An inside-the-park answerback from Corbin Carroll 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IzcKVG2kfC — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2024

The D-Backs scored three more runs that inning to take the lead, but the Dodgers struck right back with an Ohtani sacrifice fly and Freeman RBI single to jump ahead 5-4 in the top of the second inning. Arizona outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then tied the game with a solo homer in the third inning.

Ohtani's homer is significant in particular as he attempts to post an unprecedented 50-home run, 50-stolen base season. The two-time MVP has already made history this series with his 43rd homer and steal on Friday, breaking a tie with Alex Rodriguez for the most of each stat in a single season.

With a full month to go in the regular season, Ohtani has plenty of runway to post a season to remember.