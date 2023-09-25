Seattle Storm signs head coach Noelle Quinn to 'multi-year' contract extension

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Noelle Quinn of the Seattle Storm looks on in the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Storm 103-77. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images,)

Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn has signed a multi-year extension and assistant coach Pokey Chatman has been promoted to associate general manager, the team announced on Monday.

"As we build towards our next championship, we are thrilled to continue with Noelle leading the way for our team," said Storm GM Talisa Rhea. "Noelle's competitive passion, basketball IQ, and extensive playing career, coupled with her sideline experience as one of the longest-tenured coaches in the league positions our team to be successful as we pursue excellence on the court.

"In addition, we are excited to utilize Pokey's vast experience and knowledge of our league in a more formalized capacity to continue elevating Seattle as a top destination for players across our league," said Rhea. "She is an exceptional ambassador for the game and for the Storm and we look forward to her playing an integral part in our future success."

According to the Storm, Chatman will keep her position as assistant coach in addition to her new responsibilities as associate GM.

Quinn, who played 12 years in the WNBA with five teams, including two stints in Seattle, has led the team to at least 20 wins in two of her three seasons in charge. Seattle has made the postseason twice and won the 2021 WNBA Commissioner's Cup with her leading the way.

Prior to taking over head coaching duties for the Storm, Quinn was an assistant coach and associate coach in Seattle, playing a role in the franchise's run to the 2020 WNBA title.

Quinn is the only person in WNBA history to win a title as both a player and a coach.