Scottie Scheffler releases statement following arrest: 'There was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being ask to do'

2024 PGA Championship - Round Two LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie, Ted Scott, walk to the driving range during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Shortly before his scheduled second round 10:08 a.m. ET tee time at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler released a statement following his arrest Friday morning outside of Valhalla Golf Club.

Statement from Scottie Scheffler. Calls it a “very chaotic situation.” pic.twitter.com/hS6OdqpZwD — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) May 17, 2024

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being ask to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer outside the entrance to the golf course. He was not involved in a separate traffic incident outside Valhalla that ended in a pedestrian fatality.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. The charges include three misdemeanors and one felony (second-degree assault of a police officer).

The incident was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

After being released from custody at 8:40 a.m. ET, Scheffler arrived back at Valhalla at 9:12 a.m. ET and headed to the practice area ahead of his second round tee time.

Steve Romines, an attorney representing Scheffler, told reporters that Scheffler held out his media credential and was entering the golf course as players had been intrsucted to.

"Apparently, there had been a traffic accident, or maybe even a fatality down the road, and that had changed the traffic patterns, and he was unaware of that," Romines said. "I think the officer that was directing traffic was maybe not part of the event traffic detail and so that's where the miscommunication arose and that's why we're here."

"There are eyewitnesses that he did nothing wrong," Romines told WDRB.

Scheffler was later booked at 7:28 a.m. ET, though no charges have yet been posted.

The start of the second round of the PGA Championship was delayed by 80 minutes due to the accident outside the entrance to Valhalla. In the rainy predawn hours, traffic around the course was at a standstill. Players were permitted to enter the course to prepare for the tournament.

Scheffler was originally slated to tee off at 8:48 a.m. ET.