Saquon Barkley switches to NFC East rival, agrees to deal with Eagles

In an alternate universe, Saquon Barkley never would have hit free agency at a prime age. He would have been one of the rare running backs to get a long-term deal.

Barkley was one of the greatest running back prospects ever, the second pick of the NFL draft and an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after a monster season. Then it stalled a bit.

Barkley didn't get a long-term extension from the New York Giants before he hit free agency, but their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles were willing to pay up. Barkley agreed to a deal with the Eagles on Monday, a few hours into the so-called tampering period. It's a three-year, $37.75 million deal that could be worth as much as $46.75 million due to incentives and includes $26 million fully guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barkley might not have become the player everyone was anticipating when he came out of Penn State, but he’s still a valuable playmaker. Even at a position that has been devalued by the NFL. And now he gets to play in a very good Eagles offense.

Saquon Barkley wanted a long deal

Last offseason, Barkley was one of the key figures in the debate over the value of running backs. Barkley wanted a long-term deal. The Giants gave him the franchise tag. Barkley wasn’t happy with it, but reported on a modified deal that gave him some more incentives.

Barkley played his season on the franchise tag, had a solid season with 962 rushing yards in 14 games, and then the Giants didn’t give him a second tag.

Some players like Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey did get huge long-term deals, and for a while it looked like Barkley would be in that class.

Barkley’s rookie season, he had 2,028 total yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns. That came after a ton of hype for him in the draft. His size and agility made him nearly a perfect prospect for the position. He looked like a lock for long-term stardom.

Barkley never replicated that rookie season. And ACL injury in 2020 set him back. He did have a good 2022 season with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, earning him his first Pro Bowl nod since his rookie season.

Injuries and an often bad situation around him in New York held Barkley back. That’s a big part of the reason he was a free agent this offseason. Now Giants fans get to see up close if Barkley does better in Philadelphia's environment.