San Diego FC stuns Galaxy in first MLS game, defeating defending champs with 2-0 away win

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Anders Dreyer #10 of San Diego FC is congratulated by Marcus Ingvartsen #7 after scoring the team's first goal during the second half of an MLS match between LA Galaxy and San Diego FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 23, 2025 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

San Diego FC has gotten its inaugural season off to a roaring start.

On Sunday, MLS's latest expansion team picked up a 2-0 away win over the Los Angeles Galaxy in the franchise's first-ever game. San Diego midfielder Anders Dreyer scored the first two goals in franchise history, stunning the defending MLS champions in their home stadium.

The first goal of Dreyer's brace came in the 52nd minute, with the Danish midfielder powering the ball past Galaxy keeper Novak Mićović off a pass from Hirving "Chucky" Lozano. San Diego took advantage of L.A.'s mistakes for the historic moment, with the opportunity coming off a bad pass out of the back.

San Diego had multiple great chances over the next 20 minutes, but Mićović made several key saves to keep things at 1-0. However, the momentum began to turn, and the Galaxy seemed to wake back up in the final 15 minutes of play. San Diego was able to hold off L.A.'s offense, with the help of some excellent saves from keeper CJ dos Santos.

In stoppage time, a perfect drive down the field gave San Diego a chance to extend the lead. Forward Tomás Ángel patiently threaded the ball back to Dreyer, who sealed the game with another beautiful strike — and sealed his name in the history books in the process.

ANDERS DREYER SEALS IT! 💥



What a moment for @sandiegofc! pic.twitter.com/41yFDEocTT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 24, 2025

Even without star L.A. midfielder Riqui Puig, who is still recovering from a torn ACL sustained during last year's playoffs, and key winger Joseph Paintsil, the surging Galaxy were supposed to be one of the top teams heading into the MLS season. But a well-organized San Diego team made Los Angeles look shaky on their home turf.

As an expansion franchise, expectations for San Diego's first season were relatively low. But this San Diego squad had a great showing on Sunday, demonstrating balance, control and a impressive level of chemistry in its first-ever match.

San Diego FC's inaugural season will continue next week with the franchise's first-ever home game. The team will host St. Louis SC, who began play as an expansion team in 2023.