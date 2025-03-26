Russell Wilson talks Aaron Rodgers, Giants opportunity: 'I expect to be the starter'

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and AFC looks on prior to the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

A day after signing with the New York Giants, Russell Wilson explained his expectations for his role.

“I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day,” Wilson said Tuesday on a Zoom news conference. “To be able to lead – I think this team’s really looking for somebody to lead them in every way.”

Wilson joins a Giants quarterback room that already has 2015 first overall pick Jameis Winston and undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has started eight games for the Giants over the last two seasons.

Wilson signed a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, compared to Winston’s two-year deal worth $8 million, per reports.

The salaries indicated that Wilson is the current frontrunner for the job. Wilson expects that, too. He didn’t say that head coach Brian Daboll or the franchise told him he’d start – but he did say that he expects to win the job.

“I'm expecting to come in there and be a starter and earning that every day because your mentality and your approach,” Wilson said. “I just believe that when you play this position, my goal every day is to step on the field and help our football team plan and ultimately to be the best in the world and be one of the best that can do it. And I think that's my mentality, understanding that.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to lead everybody.”

Wilson has earned nine Pro Bowls in 13 seasons, during which time he’s thrown for 46,135 yards, 350 touchdowns and 111 interceptions. He spent the first decade of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl with them in the Giants’ MetLife Stadium that will now be his home base.

But the Giants become his fourth team in five years after the Seahawks traded him to the Denver Broncos and then the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him.

With Pittsburgh last season, he went 6-5 in 11 healthy games, completing 63.7 of passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Wilson won his first six starts in Pittsburgh. But the team lost its last five straight, all of which he started. Wilson said he doesn’t let that nor the Giants’ 2024 3-14 record deter him. Instead, they’ll motivate him.

“I love the underdog mentality,” Wilson said. “I think that's kind of been my approach every day of my life. I don't know, maybe being 5-11, I don't know what it is, but people tell you, you can't do something. I love challenges, I love adversity, I love all that stuff.

“And I think the best part is just trying to bring us out into the other side of winning.”

Wilson shouted out a long list of current and former teammates, even detailing some of his favorite plays from Giants receiver Malik Nabers’ stellar 2024 rookie year.

Signing Wilson seems to give the Giants freedom to take a top prospect at a non-quarterback position with the third overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. But the chance of them drafting a quarterback is above zero. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is the most likely option at No. 3 if the Cleveland Browns don't take him. (The Tennessee Titans are expected to take Cam Ward first overall, barring a trade.)

Wilson was asked whether he discussed that possibility with the Giants. He didn’t confirm or deny a direct discussion but noted that most NFL teams have three quarterbacks these days and that sports has "constant change.”

“There's constant movement and everything else,” Wilson said. “If we draft a quarterback, we will make sure that he does everything he can to be ready to go and be prepared with his mentality. But for me, it's about the process of winning.”

He said he’ll control what he can control – just as he did during a somewhat extended free agency, when the Giants and Steelers both toyed with the idea of signing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Did seemingly waiting on Rodgers bother Wilson?

“Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player,” Wilson said. He has done some amazing things in this league. I've been fortunate to be able to do some great things too, and really what I'm focused on is right now and what we can do here. That's been my focus since I've signed and everything else.

“And also too, along the way, is finding a place that continues to believe in you.”