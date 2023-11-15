Roof collapses at arena for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new indoor golf league in Florida

The Masters - Preview Day 1 AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland follows his tee shot on the 11th hole watched by Tiger Woods during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The new indoor golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy isn't off to the best start.

The roof at the TGL's SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, collapsed on Tuesday night after an apparent power failure. Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the air-supported dome appeared to be significantly damaged on Wednesday morning.

The roof of the TGL’s SoFi Center has collapsed overnight leading to significant disruption to the construction of the arena.



A source says no-one was hurt, but the start of the TGL is likely to be delayed.



Thanks to @luckiestgolfer for the pic. pic.twitter.com/p1120I6OSy — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 15, 2023

It’s unclear if the damage will delay the start of the league, which was expected to kick off on Jan. 9.

"An overnight failure to the temporary power system used during the construction phase caused deflation and damage to the air-supported dome section of the site," the TGL said in a statement, via Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig . "At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines. There were no injuries, and no technology was impacted. Other work on site is continuing."

The SoFi Center dome is going to play host to the new indoor simulator golf league next year. The venue, which is being constructed on Palm Beach State College’s campus in Florida, is about 250,000 square feet and will be able to seat 2,000 people.

The league will consist of six teams that will square off in "triples" alternate shot matches, singles matches and closest-to-the-pin competitions throughout the season. The venue will feature a 64-by-46-foot simulator screen for drives and a 97-by-50-yard playing surface where golfers can actually chip and putt with real grass and bunkers.