Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes 5th player in MLB history to join 40-40 club, and 1st to reach 40-60

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

In case you haven't heard, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is hitting many home runs and stealing many bases this season.

The NL MVP candidate became the fifth player to join MLB's 40-homer, 40-stolen base club in a season on Friday, and the first ever to post a 40-60 season. Just like how he was the first to post a 30-60 season.

Acuña got there with a leadoff shot off Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin:

The only other MLB players to go 40-40 in a season: Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).

