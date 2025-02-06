Rockets superstar Amen Thompson is UNTOUCHABLE at NBA trade deadline | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

This week on The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh & Dan Devine are all-in on Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets. Despite being only 22 years-old, Thompson's stock is rising at a seemingly improbable pace. With numbers that put him at the All-Star level even now, does Amen Thompson have the potential to become an MVP-caliber player such as Jimmy Butler or Kawhi Leonard? And, if so, would the Houston Rockets DARE to trade him away at the deadline?

Dan brings in his four Little Numbers to showcase the similarities between Amen Thompson and NBA icons such as Alex Caruso, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more.

The duo also talk a few trades as the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday evening, including the Milwaukee Bucks trading Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma. WHY would the Bucks trade for Kuzma when his recent play has been dismal at best? Or is this the trade before the real trade for Milwaukee?

(1:37) The Big Number: 21

(9:07) Is Amen Thompson un-tradable?

(13:49) The Little Numbers: 2.5 & 3

(17:49) The Little Numbers: 80

(21:41) The Little Numbers: 0.764

(26:56) The Little Numbers: 0

(30:45) Over/unders update

(32:15) Bucks trade Middleton to Wizards for Kuzma

(39:34) Thunder acquire Theis from Pelicans

