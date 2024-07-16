RNC fashion: Pro-Trump accessories on full display at the Republican National Convention

Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee A purse on a chair during Day 1 of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 15, 2024. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon (Jeenah Moon/REUTERS)

The Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday, two days after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

And pro-Trump fashion accessories — many of them custom — were on display inside the convention hall.

One attendee wore a t-shirt emblazoned with the image of a bloodied Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents, raising his fist in the air, surrounded by a printed message: “Impeached, arrested, convicted, shot. Still standing.” The shirt was paired with the bust of the former president’s head on a gold necklace.

Many wore custom caps: baseball hats, cowboy hats, sun hats, hardhats and yarmulkes.

One man even came dressed as a Trump policy, wearing a brick covered suit symbolizing the former president’s border wall.

And, of course, the buttons and pins. Lots and lots of buttons and pins.

Here are more photos of RNC fashion from day one.

The four-day convention continues Tuesday.