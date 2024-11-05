Reports: Rams trade CB Tre'Davious White to Ravens

Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Tre'Davious White #27 of the Los Angeles Rams lines up in the secondary during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Tre'Davious White is headed to Baltimore.

The Ravens stuck a deal to land the cornerback with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two teams will also exchange future seventh round draft picks as part of the deal.

Trade: Rams are sending CB Tre'Davious White and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Ravens for a 2026 7th-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2024

White is in his first season with the Rams this fall after he spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Buffalo Bills. White has recorded 12 total tackles in four games this season.

