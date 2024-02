Kylian Mbappé is strongly leaning toward leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid at the end of his contract, ESPN and Le Parisian reported on Saturday.

Per Le Parisian, a deal hasn't been signed, but those close to the situation believe that he has made his decision.

ESPN reported in January that Real Madrid had made an offer to Mbappé. Per Saturday's report Mbappé is expected to make his decision to join Real Madrid next week.