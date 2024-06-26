Reports: Bam Adebayo signing 3-year, $166M extension to remain with Heat

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Bam Adebayo is signing a three-year extension to remain with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the max deal with valued at $166 million.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!