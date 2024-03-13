Report: Titans signing WR Calvin Ridley on 4-year, $92 million deal

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It wasn't too long ago that Calvin Ridley was considered among the best receivers in the NFL.

He was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons and in his third season he had 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. Things have gone a bit sideways since then. But now, Ridley is getting another shot to get back on that star track.

The Tennessee Titans struck a four-year, $92 million deal to bring in Ridley on Wednesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That deal includes $50 million in guaranteed money.

🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources: The #Titans are signing #Jaguars star WR Calvin Ridley, completing their FA with a splash. A stunner!!



The 29-year old Ridley gets a 4-year, $92M deal with $50M fully guaranteed on a contract negotiated by @DavidMulugheta and Reza Hesam of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/GcKaDQ79RL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

It's hard to give up the idea that Ridley can return to be that top 10 receiver.

Calvin Ridley's rocky few years

After that 1,374-yard season, Ridley's career had some weird turns.

In 2021 he played just five games for the Falcons. He has cited depression and anxiety as reasons he was not with the team.

Then came the gambling suspension. Ridley was found to have placed bets on NFL games, including the Falcons, when he was out that season. That led to a one-year suspension by the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Ridley, hoping that despite a year off he'd be a No. 1 target for Trevor Lawrence. The 2023 season with the Jaguars has to be considered a bit of a disappointment. He wasn't bad, with 1,016 yards, but he wasn't the force the Jaguars were hoping for.

Ridley isn't young anymore, at age 29. But he could still have an impact, even if it has been a while since we've seen Ridley play like a star.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.