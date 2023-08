New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) during in an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans Patriots Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

The New England Patriots waived backup quarterback Bailey Zappe and third-stringer Malik Cunningham, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The transactions would leave starting quarterback Mac Jones without a backup for the time being, with no reports of corresponding quarterback moves in New England.