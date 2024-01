New England Patriots Practice Foxborough, MA - December 27: New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien smiles during practice. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Bill O’Brien is heading to Ohio State.

According to ESPN, the former Houston Texans and Penn State coach is reportedly set to be the new offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. O'Brien spent the 2023 season as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.