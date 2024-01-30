Report: OC Bobby Slowik returning to Texans after several head coaching interviews

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik before a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Bobby Slowik will be returning to Houston after all.

Slowik struck a deal with the Texans earlier this week to return as their offensive coordinator next season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The deal, which included a significant raise, came after Slowik interviewed with several other teams for head coaching jobs in recent weeks.

Texans OC Bobby Slowik has agreed to a new deal in Houston within the past few days, one that includes a significant raise, per sources. Slowik impressed multiple NFL clubs thru the interview process.



But he's sticking in Houston. He'll be a hot name in 2025. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is set to return in his same role next season, too, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Johnson had drawn interest for open offensive coordinator positions.

Slowik joined the Texans last offseason along with head coach DeMeco Ryans after working as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator. The two had worked together on the 49ers' staff for six seasons before moving to Houston.

Slowik, 36, shined with the Texans this past season and helped turn the franchise around. They finished 12th in total yards and 13th in points scored in the league this past season, and he helped lead the team to the postseason for the first time since the 2019 season. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud worked great with Slowik, too, as he threw for 4,108 yards and had 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions as a rookie.

Slowik drew interest from several teams after the Texans were knocked out of the playoffs, including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. With all but the Commanders and Seahawks jobs now accounted for, Slowik is set to return to Houston for another season. Though he’s sure to be a candidate for a head coaching job next year, Slowik has all the pieces in place to keep building in Houston.