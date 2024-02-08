Report: Knicks' OG Anunoby to miss at least 3 weeks after elbow surgery

Miami Heat v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby will miss at least three weeks after he underwent surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Anunoby, who was traded to the Knicks in late December, is expected to resume basketball activities in three weeks after the “minor” procedure.

He had tried resting but this procedure turned out to be the best route to get him fully healed and playing again for the stretch run and postseason, sources said. https://t.co/YOiceEApzI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

If Anunoby is able to recover within that time frame, that would put him back on the court in early March.

Anunoby was dealt to the Knicks in December in a deal with the Toronto Raptors, where he's spent the first seven years of his career in the league. Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa were traded to the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a future draft pick.

Anunoby has played in 14 games since arriving in New York, and he’s averaged 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds with the franchise in that span. He hasn’t played since a win over the Miami Heat on Jan. 27. The Knicks had hoped that rest would have fixed Anunoby’s elbow injury, per Wojnarowski, but they eventually opted for the procedure in order to make sure he’s healthy for the final stretch of the season.

The Knicks enter Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with a 33-18 record, which is good for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. If Anunoby can return by March 1, he will miss less than 10 games.

