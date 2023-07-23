Report: Jimmy Garoppolo passes Raiders training camp physical, avoids PUP list

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Press Conference Mar 17, 2023; Henderson, NV, USA; New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports - 20252707

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders begin training camp Tuesday and it appears the team's new quarterback will be able to join his teammates on the field, after all.

Garoppolo passed his training camp physical and will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp, which he is expected to participate in, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This follows the 31-year-old missing organized team activities in May due to a foot injury that reportedly required surgery before he could sign with his new team.

The two-time Super Bowl champion fractured his foot in December as he played for the San Francisco 49ers during a win over the Miami Dolphins. He was set to be officially introduced by the Raiders in March, but the press conference was suddenly rescheduled after reporters waited two hours for him to appear. He was introduced the next day.

According to a report from The Athletic, the delay came from Garoppolo's physical. Raiders doctors reportedly disagreed with Niners medical staff prescribing Garropolo two months of rest. Las Vegas felt he needed surgery, which he reportedly underwent after his official introduction as Raider on a three-year, $72.75 million free agent deal. At the time, the team was still hopeful he would start Week 1.

Last month, Coach Josh McDaniels said last month that he wasn't concerned about Garropolo's foot even if fans were.

"I have no anxiety. You guys may have anxiety. I have no anxiety," he told reporters.

To help calm the nerves, the Raiders also reportedly re-structured Garoppolo's deal to include a clause that could allow the team to cut him without owing any money due to the lingering foot injury.

But if he remains on the Raiders' 53-man roster two days after the 2023 season ends, then the addendum becomes "null and void," according to an image of the document shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

If Garoppolo is ready to play, he'll play his first preseason game against a familiar team, the 49ers on Aug. 13 in Las Vegas.

