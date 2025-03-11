Report: Giants adding former Cowboys DE Chauncey Golston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: Chauncey Golston #99 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

We have another NFC East swap. The New York Giants reached a three-year, $19.5 million deal with former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston on Monday night, according to the NFL Network.

Golston is coming off a career season in Dallas, which took him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 56 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception in 2024, which was by far the best season of his four-year career for the Cowboys.

Now he's headed to a division rival, where he'll slot in next to an already talented defensive line that includes Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence.

Yahoo Sports grades the move

B

